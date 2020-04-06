BJP 40th foundation day: Understood seriousness of COVID-19 and waged timely war, PM Modi tells party cadre

PM Modi said that victory in the fight against the corona epidemic is the only goal at this time. (Photo: BJP Twitter)

BJP Foundation Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked the Bharatiya Janata Party workers to help those who are facing the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Addressing the party cadre on the occasion of the BJP’s 40th foundation day, the Prime Minister said that the country acted in time against coronavirus to check its spread. He noted that the entire world including the World Health Organisation has praised our initiatives to fight the virus.

“This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time,” he told the party workers.

“India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting,” the PM added.

He also said that India’s efforts have set an example before the world in tackling coronavirus.

“India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease and waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions and tried its best to implement them on ground,” he said.

He told party workers that we must not stop our fight and expressed confidence that the country will surely overcome this crisis.

“This is a long battle, neither to be tired, nor to be defeated. It is to win even after a long battle. To emerge victorious. Today the nation’s goal is one, mission is one, and resolution is one – victory in the fight against the corona epidemic,” he said.

He also thanked the the states and UTs for their timely contribution in this fight. “At every stage, India became proactive after several decisions. These decisions also gained momentum with the cooperation of state governments. The speed and inclusiveness with which India has acted,” he said.

He further thanked the people of the country for showing maturity during the lockdown period and following the rules.

“A big country like India with 130 crore people, the kind of maturity which the people of India have shown at the time of lockdown has shown seriousness, it is unprecedented. No one could have imagined that in such a vast country, people would follow such discipline and sense of service,” the PM said.