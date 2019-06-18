BJD to support NDA nominee Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker’s post

By: |
Published: June 18, 2019 6:19:37 PM

The Biju Janata Dal Tuesday decided to support NDA nominee Om Birla's candidature for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post.

Biju Janata Dal, BJD, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi, PM, Om Birla, nomination Lok Sabha Speaker, Odisha Chief Minister, odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik, Prahlad JoshiThe BJD will support the NDA?s proposal of selecting Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. (file photo)

The Biju Janata Dal Tuesday decided to support NDA nominee Om Birla’s candidature for the Lok Sabha Speaker’s post. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, which has 12 Lok Sabha members, took the decision at its Parliamentary Party meeting held in Delhi.

“The BJD will support the NDA’s proposal of selecting Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha since the regional party stresses on constructive cooperation with the Centre,” BJD Parliamentary Party leader Pinaki Mishra said.

He said senior BJP leaders and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi had sought Patnaik’s cooperation. “We have decided to support the BJP’s proposal,” he added.

Also read: From Vande Mataram to ‘mandir wahin banaenge’, slogans fill the air in Lok Sabha as MPs take oath

Replying to a question about speculation doing the rounds that the BJD will get the Deputy Speaker’s post, Mishra said, “We have not received any such concrete proposal from the ruling party or the government. Let the Speaker’s election be completed.”

If the BJD gets such a proposal from the BJP, the party president will take a decision on the matter, he added. Asked about Wednesday’s meeting to discuss the idea of “one nation, one election”, Mishra said Patnaik has already made his stand clear; the BJD is in favour of “one nation, one election”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday invited heads of all parties for the meeting to discuss the idea. Patnaik will be attending the meeting, BJD sources said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJD to support NDA nominee Om Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker’s post
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop