Bizarre! WhatsApp admin assaulted for removing member from group

WhatsApp recently launched a number of new updates, giving more control to group admins. These new features allow group admins to restrict who can change the subject, icon, and description of the group. However, a recent incident from Mumbai comes as a shocker. A group admin was allegedly assaulted at the behest of a member who was incensed by his removal from the group. The development was confirmed by Mumbai police.

Police said that the incident took place on May 12 night on Ahmednagar-Manmad road when Ahmednagar-based Chaitanya Shivaji Bhor, 18, was attacked by three persons with a sharp weapon. Chaitanya, a student of the agriculture college at Ahmednagar, had created the group and has college students as members.

He had recently removed another student from his college Sachin Gadakh from the group after the latter left the college. Gadakh allegedly got angry and decided to avenge what he saw as an insult. On May 17, Sachin’s friend Amol Gadakh and two others went to the eatery where Bhor had his meals and assaulted him.

According to the police, Amol attacked Bhor with a sharp weapon. He sustained serious injuries in the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to Pune. Sachin, Amol and others fled from the spot.

The police have filed a complaint under section 307 of IPC and Arms Act against Sachin Gadakh, Amol Gadakh and two others, Vinod Chavan, Senior Police Inspector of MIDC police station in Ahmednagar, said.

Meanwhile, the messaging app is reportedly working on an update on iOS which will all the users to request their Account information from the messaging app and see the kind of data that has been shared and kept by the company. This feature was announced in the light of European Union’s General Data Protection Regime (GDPR), which comes into effect from May 25. GDPR puts more control in the hands of the user and calls for greater data privacy of consumers.