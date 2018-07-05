Bizarre! Pune school restricts use of washroom, wearing clothes of choice for ‘safety’ of girl students, probe ordered

A Pune-based private school has issued a set of bizarre guidelines for the “security and safety” of girl students. Among the guidelines issued by MAEER’s MIT School are points that deal with the timings when the students can use the washroom and the length of their skirts, among others.

Suchitra Karad Nagare, executive director of the MIT Group of Institute which runs the school, said that the new rules have been enacted keeping the safety of students in mind. The new rules restrict students from using the washroom other than the specified time. Besides, it asks girl students to wear a specific colour of innerwear and also sets restrictions on the length of their skirt.

The guidelines further say that all students must follow the new rules and anyone failing to abide by the guidelines, will be subject to punishment. It also asks students to pay Rs 1,500 annually as a cycle parking charge.

Besides, it asks parents to donate books to the school’s library. It says that those who donate books to the library will get free access. Those who don’t donate will have to pay Rs 500 as deposit and Rs 100 per month to access the library.

When Nagare was asked why such guidelines were issued, the official said that the intention behind of the management is ‘very pure’. “All these rules are meant for the security and safety of students.”

When several parents protested near the school on Wednesday against the guidelines, Nagare said that they should approach the school administration in case of difficulties. “If parents have any objection, they have to approach us. We will definitely find a solution.”

Meanwhile, state education minister Vinod Tawde informed that he has received several complaints against the school and has ordered a detailed enquiry. “On the complaints from parents and students, Pune’s Dy Director of Education has been directed to send a committee to the school. On the committee’s report education department will take steps.”