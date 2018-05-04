Bizarre! Noida woman ‘cremated’ by parents returns home

On April 24, the elderly couple was informed about the recovery of a woman’s burnt body in Sector 115 and were called for identification.

Call it fate or downright bizarre, a woman in Noida who had been ‘cremated’ by her family retuned home to her parents alive. According to reports, an elderly couple had lodged a complaint with the police in April this year stating that their 25-year-old daughter had gone missing and alleged that their daughter’s estranged husband Ram Lakhan was behind her disappearance. It has been learnt that the woman was married to Ram Lakhan, but they had been living separately for the last three years.

On April 24, the elderly couple was informed about the recovery of a woman’s burnt body in Sector 115 and were called for identification. The couple could not see the face and body as it was severely burnt. But going by the similarity between legs and hands of the body and their girl, they identified the body as that of their daughter. Subsequently, the last rites were performed.

In the course of the police investigations into the matter, they had detained the woman’s husband and father-in-law. However, during interrogation, they managed to provide satisfactory answers and the police concluded that they were not behind the act. The police then changed tact and focussed on a grocery shop that the woman’s family owns. Police told the family to identify the customers who were not visiting the shop following their daughter’s “disappearance”.

This line of investigation then led the police to a man named Pooran who used to buy cigarettes from the shop but had stopped purchasing them once the woman went missing. Police grilled Pooran but released him. On the same night, the woman’s family found out that Pooran was leaving the area. He was arrested from Etah and revealed that the woman was living with her, HT reported.

Police said that they continued their probe even after the woman’s parents had identified the body because the family had alleged that it was a murder case and they had to shut the case in a logical manner, the report says.