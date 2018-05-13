Bizarre! Mother allegedly marries off 13-year-old boy to 23-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh

In a bizarre incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a woman allegedly married off her 13-year-old son to a much older woman so that she can take care of him. The mother, as per reports, is unwell.

In a bizarre incident reported from Andhra Pradesh, a woman allegedly married off her 13-year-old son to a much older woman so that she can take care of him. The mother, as per reports, is unwell. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the 13-year-old boy was married off to a 23-year-old in Kurnool district’s Upparahal village last month. Police came to know about it only after photographs of the ceremony went viral. The marriage, which was solemnised on April 27, was reportedly arranged because of the ill health of the mother.

As per reports, the woman’s husband is an alcoholic and she was allegedly worried about her son. As she wasn’t well, she wanted someone to take care of him after her death. She believed that the family would at least have someone to take care of domestic chores if her son was married off to an adult girl. It was then the woman heard from her relatives that in a neighbouring Karnataka village there’s a family who also wanted to get their daughter married off. They managed to find the girl and contacted her relatives. The 23-year-old woman is the daughter of a couple from Chanikanur village in Karnataka’s Bellary district.

Local residents say that both the ill woman and her husband are agricultural labourers and only managed to meet their daily food requirement. Both families have reportedly gone missing ever since the ceremony came to light. After the bizarre marriage became public, police are searching for them and the joint collector has ordered a probe. Government officials including district women development and child welfare officer, tehsildar on visiting their place found the house locked.

Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao has been quoted as saying by the HT that the marriage will be cancelled as it is not valid as per law. A case can be filed against the parents if they do not hand over the bride and the groom to district authorities within two days.