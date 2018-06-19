Bizarre! Forest ranger’s photo-op with 18-foot python goes horribly wrong; watch what happened next

The horrific incident took place after the forest official Sanjay Dutt was informed about a python trying to gobble a goat in front of a school in Belakoba area of Jalpaiguri. (Youtube grab)

There is no dearth of incidents where the adventurous idea of clicking a selfie or posing for a photo with wild animals has often turned tragic. While the examples have been aplenty, one forest official in West Bengal learnt it the hard way when he tried to pose for a photo with a python in Jalpaiguri district. What it resulted in was an experience that he would probably never forget.

The horrific incident took place after the forest official Sanjay Dutt was informed about a python trying to gobble a goat in front of a school in Belakoba area of Jalpaiguri. The brave officer managed to rescue the snake and then put up a pose with it in front of villagers in an apparent show of bravado. However, the 18-foot snake weighing a mammoth 40 kg soon turned hostile and the reptile managed to put a stranglehold around the official’s neck.

Watch the shocking video

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;">﻿</span>

However, another official standing next to Dutt helped him get rid of the snake’s grip. Needless to say, the consequences would have been deadly had he not been there. The whole incident was filmed on camera.

However, this incident has raised a few questions. As per rules, a snake, once rescued, should have been released in the deep forest. Instead, the officials went ahead to poise with it. It has also raised questions whether the forest officials are aware of the norms and guidelines. Miffed with the conduct of the official, State Forest Minister Binay Krishna Barman had expressed concerns over the matter and directed a probe into the incident.

Barman said that taking a selfie with a snake is dangerous and wondered how such an experienced official could show such callousness.

Earlier in May this year, a man was mauled to death by an injured bear in Odisha while he tried to take a selfie with the animal in Nabaranpur district of Odisha. The man, who was going to relieve himself after a wedding, found the bear lying injured. While others forbade him to do indulge in such audacity, he went on only to meet his tragic end.