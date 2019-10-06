Bizarre! AIADMK leader blames wind for the death of Chennai techie

The illegal banners were installed on either side of the road and on the divider a AIADMK leader to announce his son’s wedding.

AIADMK leader C Ponnaiyan has held the wind responsible for a 23-year-old woman engineer’s death after a hoarding fell on her while she was passing through on a scooter in Chennai last month. Ponnaiyan claimed the person who erected the hoarding can not be blamed for the software engineer’s death.

The techie, identified as Subhasri, was riding her two-wheeler when a hoarding of the ruling AIADMK leader fell on her. She was run over by a water tanker after she lost her balance and fell on the road. The accident had taken place near Kamakshi hospital in Pallikaranai area of Chennai. Subhasri, a resident of Chrompet, was returning home after finishing her exam when the accident took place.

The banners were installed illegally on either side of the road and on the divider. They were erected by AIADMK leader Jayagopal to announce the marriage of his son. He was arrested three weeks later in Krishnagiri district in connection with the incident.

“Jayagopal, who had kept the banner ahead of his family marriage function, had not pulled it on Subhashree. So, it is inappropriate to file an FIR against him,” Ponnaiyan said while speaking to a Tamil channel. “It was the wind flow which tumbled the banner. If at all a case has to be filed, it has to be filed against the wind,” he added.

The Madras High Court had in 2017 banned hoardings of living persons alongside roads and pavement obstructing traffic.

The tragic accident of the woman has triggered a massive outrage across the state with people slamming the AIADMK government and police for allowing ruling party leaders’ hoardings on roads.