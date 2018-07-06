Bitcoin used to stash black money in Gujarat? BJP scoffs at Congress’ claims of Rs 5,000 crore scam

Representative Image

The Congress party has alleged a multi-crore scam in Gujarat where black money has been converted into bitcoins and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil has claimed that the bitcoin scam of more than Rs 5,000 crore has happened in Gujarat, which according to some local news reports could amount to a staggering Rs 88,000 crore, has the inolvement of some top BJP leaders as well.

Gohil has also claimed that the state’s top BJP leaders were involved in converting black money through Hawala transactions. “There were also reports of the state police blackmailing some businessmen in Surat for extortion and named a former BJP legislator as one of the kingpins,” Gohil told reporters. “As the BJP is trying to look for answers to explain how Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank, whose director is BJP chief Amit Shah, received old currency worth Rs 745.58 crore in just five days and how Rs 3118.51 crore was deposited in 11 district co-operative banks linked with BJP leaders in Gujarat itself, a new ‘mega bitcoin scam’ worth more than RS 5,000 crore has been unravelled in the state,” he said.

Bitcoin is the world’s first cryptocurrency, a form of electronic cash which is encrypted in a unique way to make it possible to work without a central bank. This cryptocurrency uses blockchain technology, which has roughly 6 million users worldwide. In India, however, bitcoin is not a legal tender.

The Congress spokesperson has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party had used “demonitisation” in the past to convert black money into white, and now they are resorting to Bitcoin cryptocurrency to convert the same. Gohil has also demanded the Supreme Court’s intervention into the ‘mega bitcoin scam’. He said, “We demand an impartial Supreme Court-monitored judicial investigation in this maze of ‘mega bitcoin scam’ so that the truth comes out,” reported HT.

This scam began with a complaint lodged with Gujarat’s Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja that stated that the state police have extorted nearly 200 bitcoins amounting to Rs 10 crore and demanded Rs 32 crore in cash from a businessman in Amerali district. Gohil also alleged that the mastermind behind the scam is one Nalin Kotadiya, who if arrested will give evidence to expose many BJP state leaders, reported NDTV.

However, BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni has rejected the claims saying the allegations were funny and “nothing can be more unfortunate than this as it is the state police which has cracked the case and acted against several persons.” He also claimed that the “dirty tricks department of Congress” is spreading confusion and lies.