Birthday of Japan’s Emperor: Ambassador praises India

On the occasion of the 61st birthday of Emperor Naruhito, which falls on February 23, the ambassador of Japan to India, Satoshi Suzuki, has expressed appreciation for the government and people of India for extending good wishes for the Emperor and his family.
The ambassador lauded the Indian government for extending economic assistance to a number of countries amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
