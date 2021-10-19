Birth certificate for citizenship, single environment Act and more in PM Modi’s 60-point action plan

The Centre's 60-point action plan focuses on leveraging IT and technology for governance, improving business climate, and upgrading the civil services.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review meeting with secretaries of various ministries and departments on Monday, the Centre has prepared a 60-point action plan which includes linking birth certificates to citizenship, drafting a single environment Act that subsumes all other laws in the sector, promoting a ‘family databased design’ and pushing for jobs while negotiating trade pacts, reported The Indian Express.

“There is no proof of citizenship in India. Citizenship may be linked to birth certificate through technology and mainstreamed,” according to the action plan document accessed by The Indian Express.

Senior government officials said the “actionable inputs” have been sent to all secretaries. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba separately wrote to the secretaries on September 20 asking them to take “immediate action” on the Prime Minister’s directions and ensure their “time-bound implementation”.

The Centre’s 60-point action plan focuses on leveraging IT and technology for governance, improving business climate, and upgrading the civil services.