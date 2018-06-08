Birender Singh criticises Haryana government order asking players to deposit 1/3rd income from advertisements

BJP leader and Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh. (PTI)

BJP leader and Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, who hails from Jind in Haryana, today came out in support of players in the state against a controversial order of the Haryana government.

The BJP government in the state had ordered sportspersons employed by it to deposit one-third of their earnings from commercial and professional commitments to the state sports council but put the notification on hold after drawing sharp criticism from elite athletes.

Reacting to the development, Singh said, “I feel that it should be the state’s endeavour that our sportspersons don’t feel demotivated at any point of time, rather than putting straps around them.”

Sportsmen from Haryana have won a number of medals for the state in the past five years, Singh, 72, said in a Tweet.

“With so many medals won for the country in last 5 years, Haryana has worked hard to establish itself as a sporting state,” he said.