Amid a bird flu scare in Maharashtra, local authorities and the state administration ordered the culling of nearly 1.4 lakh chickens to stop the infection from spreading further. Recently, laboratory tests confirmed avian influenza infection in poultry farms located in Navapur taluka. The outbreak created panic among poultry farmers and residents in the region, especially after reports emerged of sudden chicken deaths at multiple farms.

The crisis began after 150 to 200 chickens died suddenly at a poultry farm in Navapur on April 13 and 14. Farm owners informed local authorities after noticing the unusual deaths. A team from the Animal Husbandry Department visited the farms and collected samples from the dead birds for testing.

The samples were sent to a government laboratory for examination. Reports later confirmed the presence of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. Officials said samples collected from three poultry farms tested positive, reported Pune Mirror.

Why did authorities order large-scale culling?

After confirming bird flu, officials declared a one-kilometer radius around the infected farms a containment zone. Authorities ordered the immediate destruction of all chickens inside this area to stop the virus from spreading to nearby farms and villages. Around six poultry farms fall inside the affected zone.

The administration decided to cull nearly 1.4 lakh chickens as part of the operation, reported Pune Mirror. Teams from the animal husbandry department and local administration began the process under strict safety protocols. Workers used protective equipment while handling birds and disinfecting poultry sheds.

Officials also declared a three-kilometer surveillance and containment zone around the infected area. A five-kilometer buffer zone came into effect as an additional safety measure. Authorities restricted the transport and sale of poultry products from the affected region to reduce the risk of transmission.

District officials formed a special committee to inspect poultry farms across Navapur taluka. Teams started checking farms for signs of unusual bird deaths or symptoms linked to avian influenza. Authorities also increased monitoring at local poultry markets and transport points.

Impact of bird flu

The outbreak caused severe concern among poultry farmers because Navapur already faced bird flu cases in the past. Officials said this marks the third bird flu incident in the area. Repeated outbreaks damaged confidence in the local poultry sector and created major financial losses for farm owners.

Many poultry farmers feared heavy economic damage because the culling operation wiped out thousands of healthy birds along with infected ones. Several farmers invested large amounts in poultry production during recent months and now face uncertainty over recovery.

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Officials said the government would provide financial assistance according to official rules and valuation processes.

Is bird flu dangerous for humans?

Health experts described bird flu as a highly contagious viral disease that spreads rapidly among birds, especially chickens and ducks. The virus can move quickly through poultry farms if authorities fail to control it early. Officials said no human infection cases surfaced in the Navapur outbreak so far.

Even though the risk to humans remains low at present, health authorities advised residents and poultry workers to stay cautious. People received instructions to avoid direct contact with sick or dead birds and maintain proper hygiene while handling poultry products.

Local officials appealed to residents not to panic or spread rumors about the outbreak. Authorities asked people to report sudden bird deaths or suspicious activity immediately to the Animal Husbandry Department. Emergency response teams remain active in the region to monitor the situation closely.