The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered CBI investigation into the murder of a Trinamool Congress leader, which had led to the brutal killing of nine people who were charred to death in West Bengal’s Birbhum district last month.

A CBI probe into the killings of the nine people at Bogtui village is already underway. The top court had been requested to order an investigation by the central agency into the murder of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh, claiming that the two incidents were linked.