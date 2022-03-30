Birbhum violence: BJP’s fact-finding committee says ‘mafia’ ruling Bengal, Mamata downplays report

The report of the BJP’s fact-finding team on Birbhum violence, in which eight people were charred to death, states that West Bengal is ruled by ‘mafia’ under the Trinamool Congress government which is working in connivance with the police and political leadership.

“Under TMC leadership, mafia is ruling in West Bengal in connivance with police and political leadership. Law and order has totally collapsed,” states the BJP’s fact-finding team’s report, according to news agency ANI.

“Local residents have deserted their homes fearing threat to their lives and property. It is recommended that NHRC, NCW and NCWCR visit Bagtui and instill confidence-building measures,” the report adds.

The five-member fact-finding committee of the BJP submitted its report to party chief J P Nadda on Wednesday. The panel comprised West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar, Rajya Sabha MP and former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brajlal, Lok Sabha MP and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Satya Pal Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former IPS KC Ramamurty and BJP spokesperson and former IPS Bharati Ghosh.

Downplaying the report, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee said that it will weaken and interfere with the CBI probe into the incident.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Banerjee said that the report mentions the name of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, which “clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP”.

“The BJP report on Bogtui killings will weaken and interfere with the probe. I condemn this attitude of the saffron party,” Banerjee told reporters in the hill town.

She said that there should not be any interference from any political party into the investigation. “They have mentioned my district president’s name. This is biased and vindictive attitude. Without completion of probe, how can they name him? It shows they want him to get arrested. This is personal vendetta. They are hatching a conspiracy,” she said.

Before submitting the report to Nadda, Majumdar told ANI: “The fact-finding committee went to the village in Birbhum where the incident took place. We had to face problems to reach the village due to the ruling TMC. The committee had four former IPS officers and they made a comprehensive report. We will hand over the report to the party president J P Nadda today. We will also hand over a copt of this confidential report to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”

As many as eight people were killed in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal’s Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe of the Birbhum violence case following the Calcutta High Court order.