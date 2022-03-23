Birbhum massacre: Mamata Banerjee draws parallels with Hathras rape, says Bengal govt not blocking anyone’s entry

Banerjee said that West Bengal has a TMC government and it is concerned about the people of the state.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today reacted to the gruesome killing of eight people in the state’s Birbhum district. While condemning the incident, Banerjee said that the state government never wants anyone to suffer and it will take action in a fair manner. The chief minister also said that she will visit the Rampurhat village tomorrow where the incident happened.

Banerjee said that West Bengal has a TMC government and it is concerned about the people of the state. “The Birbhum, Rampurhat incident is unfortunate. I have immediately dismissed the OC, SDPO. I will go to Rampurhat tomorrow,” said Banerjee.

The TMC chief alleged that similar incidents had happened in Gujarat and Rajasthan as well. “I am not justifying the incident in Rampurhat. Strict action will be taken against all those responsible for the Birbhum incident, irrespective of their (political) colours,” she stated.

Banerjee said that, unlike Uttar Pradesh, the West Bengal government won’t stop anyone from visiting the site. “This is Bengal, not Uttar Pradesh. I had sent a delegation of TMC to Hathras but we were not allowed entry. But we are not stopping anyone from coming here,” said Banerjee, indirectly referring to a fact-finding team constituted by the BJP over the incident.

The Calcutta High Court has taken suo-motu cognisance of the matter and a hearing in the case is underway at the time of publishing of this copy.

Eight people were charred to death in the Rampurhat village yesterday. BJP president J P Nadda had on Tuesday constituted a five-member committee, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the tragedy. At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives.