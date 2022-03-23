Birbhum killings: Calcutta High Court seeks investigation report in 24 hours, hearing to continue tomorrow

The West Bengal police has so far arrested 22 people in connection with violence in Birbhum district that claimed eight lives.

The Calcutta High Court today directed the West Bengal government to immediately install video cameras with DVR covering all angles of the crime scene where eight people were killed. The HC said that the DVR should have sufficient memory and the recordings should continue till further orders. The court also noted that cameras should be installed in the presence of a district judge.

Hearing the suo-motu case, the HC directed a team from Central Forensic Science Laboratory, CFSL, Delhi to visit the spot of the incident and collect the necessary material for forensic examination without any delay. To ensure the protection of the witnesses, the court asked the West Bengal DG & IGP, in consultation with the District Judge, Purba Bardhaman district, to ensure that witnesses are adequately protected and not threatened or influenced by anyone, reported Bar and Bench.

The court asked the police to carry out a videography of the postmortem, if it still remains to be done. It ordered the state to submit a report relating to the investigation done so far by 2 PM tomorrow and posted the matter for hearing for March 24.

The West Bengal government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, to probe the incident. At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district that claimed eight lives, a senior police officer said today. The opposition BJP today demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation over the incident, alleging that attempts were being made to shield the culprits. The Union home ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident from the state government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asserted that proper action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence in Birbhum district, where eight people were charred to death in a village the day before. Banerjee said she would be visiting the district tomorrow, ie. March 24, to take stock of the situation there.