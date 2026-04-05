BJP Leader Bishwajeet Saha criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a sit-in outside the local police station in Birbhum after three BJP workers were arrested following a political rally. He said the arrests are meant to stop BJP workers from helping voters.

On Saturday, BJP supporters held a peaceful sit-in outside the police station, demanding a clear reason for the arrests.

Speaking at the protest, Bishwajeet Saha said the police did not give a proper explanation for detaining the workers. He also said that the protest has been paused for now after the police requested some time to look into the matter properly. He added that the party is waiting to see what action the police take next, and if the workers are not released or a clear explanation is not given, they may restart the protest.

Alleged police inaction and conflicting evidence

“When our candidate in Sainthia, Krishnakant Saha, finished campaigning in Ward No. 14, the police arrested three of our workers without explanation. We staged a sit-in, demanding to know the reason for the arrests. The Inspector-in-Charge (IC) didn’t show, but the Circle Inspector (CI) eventually arrived.

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He showed us evidence on his phone that didn’t match the situation or the voices involved. The police claimed they needed an hour to investigate and would release them if innocent, so we have temporarily paused our protest to see their next move,” he said.

He also criticized Mamata Banerjee, saying, “This is Didi’s police game in Bengal, arresting BJP workers to prevent voting. Our workers are not criminals; they are social workers, and we will not be intimidated.”

Plans to approach election authorities

Saha added that the BJP will file complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the police observer on Monday to highlight how officials are failing in their duties under the ECI.

This comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

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In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly has 294 seats. The main contest is expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).