Biplab ‘gaffe’ Deb Returns: From Rabindranath Tagore to Diana Hayden, this Tripura CM is never short of targets

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb seems to be least affected by the brouhaha around his statements and has not bothered to take any lessons from them either. After controversies around his bizarre remarks ranging from former Miss World Diana Hayden to internet existing during Mahabharata days, Deb has ruffled more than a few feathers in recent times.

Unfazed by the series of controversial remarks, the Tripura CM today said that freedom fighter Rabindra Nath Tagore had returned a Nobel Prize to protest against the British – a factually incorrect statement. As a matter of fact, Tagore had once returned the designation of ‘Sir’ in protest. The chief minister is once again drawing flak for his statement which is being deemed as irresponsible and insensitive from someone who heads an entire province.

Here are the other occasions where the Tripura CM has landed himself in major controversy:

1. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb suggested that the youth not run behind politicians seeking government jobs, and instead become self-sufficient by starting their own business under the Prime Minister’s Mudra scheme. He also advised graduates to rear a cow instead of remaining unemployed.

2. Deb claimed that Diana Hayden should not have won the Miss World title 21 years ago. The BJP leader courted controversy when he compared Hayden with Aishwarya Rai and said the latter represented Indian women in the true sense while Hayden didn’t. Deb said he couldn’t comprehend the beauty of Hayden and why she was crowned the ‘Miss World’.

3. Biplab Kumar Deb sparked a row by saying modern technologies like the internet and the satellites existed during the Mahabharata era. On April 17 via tweet, he had claimed that it was the internet that helped King Dhritarashtra’s advisor track developments in the battle between the Kauravas and Pandavas.

4. Tripura Chief Minister stirred yet another controversy on while talking about who should appear for the civil services examination and who should not. Deb said that he thinks that civil engineers are better suited for the prestigious civil services as compared to mechanical engineers.

5. Biplab Deb said that nails of his government’s critics should be pulled out. Comparing his government to a bottle gourd that gets rotten due to the repeated digging of nails, Biplab said that he will not allow this to happen with his government.

6. In another instance, Biplab Kumar Deb said Gautam Buddha walked across India and went to countries like Japan, Myanmar and Tibet to spread the message of peace and harmony. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.