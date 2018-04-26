Biplab Deb’s advice to Mamata Banerjee for mocking BJP’s Tripura win: ‘Get your brain examined’

Tripura CM Biplab Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has lashed out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee for discrediting the BJP’s landslide victory in the assembly polls in northeastern state earlier this year. Biplab said that the Trinamool Congress supremo is “nervous and jealous” and that she “should get her brain examined at a hospital”. He also suggested that she start visiting temples for ‘mental peace’.

Banerjee had earlier compared the BJP’s stunning victory in Tripura Assembly polls to winning municipal elections and claimed that the party’s thumping performance in the northern state was not a cause of concern for her.

“Mamata didi should go to a temple and then get her brain examined at a hospital,” Biplab told reporters on Wednesday.

Responding to the Tripura CM’s remark, TMC leader Partha Chaterjee said that he made this comment only to draw publicity.

The new CM of Tripura was in news recently for his remark that internet and satellite communication existed in the days of Mahabharat.

In the elections held in February this year, the BJP bagged 36 seats in 60-Chair House in Tripura Assembly, thus bringing an end to the Left’s 25 years rule. Since then, the BJP has been claiming that Mamata Banerjee is worried about the BJP’s show in the eastern and northeastern states and she will be defeated in the next Assembly elections in 2021.

West Bengal is in the grip of a massive political violence from past few months. Opposition parties especially the BJP have accused the TMC of attacking their candidates and threatening them to withdraw their nomination papers. The panchayat election was earlier slated for May 1, 3 and 5 but the Calcutta High Court deferred the dates and ordered the state election commission to announce a fresh schedule.