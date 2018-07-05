Biplab Deb hails decision to name Agartala Airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (IE)

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today hailed as “historic” the decision of the Union Cabinet to name the Agartala Airport after Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya, the erstwhile ruler of the state.

“One more historic decision taken for the people of #Tripura. #Agartala Airport to be named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya. On behalf of 37 lakh citizens of Tripura, thank PM Shri @narendramodi ji for recognising immortal contribution of the Architect of #Tripura, Deb tweeted.

He said Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya sowed the seeds of development for modern Tripura.

“Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore #Manikya ji sowed the seeds for development of a modern #Tripura. Setting up an airport in Agartala was possible due to his vision & foresight. This decision of naming the #Agartala Airport after him is a fitting tribute to his great legacy, the chief minister also tweeted.

Pradyot Kishore Manikya, a member of the Tripura Royal family welcomed the Centre’s decision to rename the Agartala Airport. Speaking to reporters, Pradyot said, “It is a welcome move…”

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval to rename the Agartala Airport as Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore Airport, an official statement said.

The airport was constructed in 1942 on the land donated by the maharaja. As a visionary ruler, who had travelled across the globe, he took several steps for the all-round development of Tripura, the statement said.

There was a long-pending demand of the people of Tripura as well as the Tripura government for paying tribute to the maharaja, it said.

The maharaja, who ascended the throne of the erstwhile Tripura princely state in 1923, was an enlightened and benevolent ruler, it said.

The airport is the second busiest airport in the north east and provides crucial air connectivity to Tripura.