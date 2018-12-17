Bill to provide representation of women in state Backward Classes commission passed

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2018 amends the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1955. (PTI)

A bill aimed at providing representation of women in the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes was passed by the assembly on Monday. The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Bill, 2018 amends the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Act, 1955.

Putting forward the bill for consideration of the House, on behalf of Backward Classes Welfare Minister Puttaranaga Shetty, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the bill provides for representation of one woman member in a six member commission. Meanwhile, two bills, The Karnataka Civil Services (procedure for selection of candidates during recruitment) Bill, 2018 and The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) (Amendment) Bill, 2018 were tabled in the assembly today.

Both bills were tabled by Gowda on behalf of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The bill amending the Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Teachers) Act, 2007, aims to reduce the duration of service for transfer from five years to three years in a zone in different cadres put together.

It will grant exemption from compulsory transfer in cases of teacher or spouse or child suffering from severe illness, for which treatment is not available elsewhere and in respect of husband and wife cases for posting to the same place. It will also provide transfer opportunity to teachers to places where the spouse is working in a government or public sector undertaking.

The bill also has provisions not to include a city municipal council, town municipal council and town panchayat in urban area limits in respect of pre-university education teachers for transfers. The Karnataka Civil Services (Procedure for Selection of Candidates During Recruitment) Bill, 2018 is aimed at providing selection procedure for recruiting candidates to any service or post under the civil services.