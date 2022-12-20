Bill tabled in Lok Sabha to repeal over 60 archaic laws

The government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Lok Sabha to repeal 60-odd archaic laws.

Law minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2022, which also intends to repeal the obsolete Land Acquisition (Mines) Act, 1885, and correct a “patent error” in another law by replacing certain words.

The Bill also provides for repealing the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. Under the law, “Whoever is found or is proved to have been in possession of any quantity of telegraph wires shall unless he proves that the telegraph wires came into his possession lawfully, be punishable, for the first offence, with imprisonment for a term which may extend to five years, or with fine…”

Also read: ‘Do not disrespect our soldiers’: S Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘pitai’ reference for Indian Army

The bill also aims to repeal certain Appropriation Acts passed by Parliament in the recent past.

Rijiju had last week informed Parliament that as many as 1,486 obsolete Central laws have been scrapped during the Modi regime. Moreover, 76 Central laws that relate to state subjects have also been scrapped by the state legislature concerned. The government also has been decriminalising minor economic offences.