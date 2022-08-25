Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat govt on pleas challenging release of 11 convicts

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Gujarat government seeking its response on a plea challenging the remission of 11 convicts in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano during the Gujarat riots in 2002.

Hearing the plea today, a bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also asked the petitioners in the case to implead the 11 convicts who were released prematurely as it directly concerns them. The matter has been posted for hearing after two weeks.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas, including those filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, challenging the remission and release of 11 convicts on August 15 this year.

ALSO READ: Eleven convicts serving life term for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday agreed to hear the pleas after the submissions made by the petitioners seeking an urgent hearing. The 11 convicts were released by the Gujarat government under an outdated 1992 remission policy, despite a stricter 2014 policy already in place that bars the government from releasing a gangrape convict.

A Mumbai court had in July 2008 sentenced 11 convicts to life in prison for raping Bano and killing seven of her family members, including her three-year-old daughter. Bano was five months pregnant at that time.

The order was upheld by the Bombay High Court as well. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for Bano along with a job and a house.

ALSO READ: Shell-shocked Bilkis Bano falls silent, husband numb as Gujarat frees 11 convicted of her rape

The release of the convicts sparked a massive controversy with Opposition parties targetting the BJP government in Gujarat. Days after the release of the 11 convicts, Bano said that her faith in the judicial system has been “shaken.” She said that she had neither been consulted before the grant of remission nor had anyone bothered to ask her if she felt safe.

“How can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system, and I was learning slowly to live with my trauma… My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts,” Bano had said in a statement.