Bikram Singh Majithia to contest against Navjot Singh Sidhu to break his ‘arrogance’: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced that his brother-in-law and senior party leader Bikram Singh Majithia will fight the Punjab assembly elections 2022 from Amritsar East against state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Making the announcement in Amritsar today, Sukhbir Singh Badal said that Majithia will dismantle Sidhu’s arrogance in this assembly elections and will ensure that his security deposit is forfeited. With this announcement, Bikram Singh Majithia will be contesting the polls from two seats – Majitha and Amritsar East.

Sukhbir Badal also announced the candidature of his 94-year-old father and five-time state Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi assembly seat.

Majithia has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last month and is trying to secure an anticipatory bail. He was denied relief by the Punjab and Haryana High court early this week but was given three-day protection from arrest to move the Supreme Court to challenge the high court order and seek the reprieve.

With the announcement of candidates for two more seats, the SAD has declared candidates on all 97 seats on which it is going to contest the February 20 assembly polls. The SAD has tied up with the BSP for the coming elections. Of the 117 seats, BSP will contest 20 and the SAD will field candidates on 97 seats.

While the Shiromani Akali Dal is aiming to dethrone the Congress government to regain power in the state, the Congress will look to secure a second term, this time without former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh who was forced out of the party last year. While Congress is campaigning with CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s face, Sidhu has maintained that the public will decide the next CM.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.