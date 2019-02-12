Bikaner land deal case: Robert Vadra to appear before ED for questioning in Jaipur today

Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law Robert Vadra will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Jaipur for interrogation over his alleged involvement in a land scam involving 275 acres in the Kolayat sub-division of Bikaner in Rajasthan. Vadra along with his mother Maureen reached Jaipur late on Monday evening. He will be questioned by ED officials about the alleged land scam.

As expected, Rober’s wife Priyanka Vadra reached Jaipur by 9 pm on Tuesday from Lucknow. She is expected to accompany her husband to the ED office and then leave for Lucknow.

Vadra’s appearance before the ED comes after the Rajasthan High Court’s direction to him and his mother to cooperate with the agency. According to media reports, Vadra did not report to ED even after being sent three summons in the land scam case earlier.

If media reports are to go by, the ED has prepared 55 questions that Vadra will have to answer about the land scam. Vadra and his mother’s statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had registered a criminal case in connection with the Bikaner land deal after Rajasthan Police filed FIRs and chargesheets on complaints made by the Bikaner tehsil about alleged forgery in allotment of the land.

The agency wants to question Robert Vadra about the operations of M/s Skylight Hospitality Private Limited, a firm linked to him, which had purchased land in Bikaner.

This will be the fourth time that Robert Vadra will appear before the ED. Last week, he was subjected to intense interrogation by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe. The EC has grilled him for about 24 hours over three sessions in Dehli. The case pertains to illegal ownership of assets in London.