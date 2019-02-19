Bikaner land case: Rajasthan HC extends stay on arrest of Robert Vadra, asks him to cooperate with ED

By: | Published: February 19, 2019 8:33 AM

Justice P S Bhati posted the hearing for March 15 after Vadra's lawyer gave an assurance in the court that he will cooperate with the inquiry.

Bikaner land case, Rajasthan HC, Robert Vadra, ED, Enforcement Directorate, news, indiaRajasthan HC extends stay on arrest of Robert Vadra (PTI)

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday extended the stay on arrest of Robert Vadra and directed him to cooperate in the inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into a complaint of alleged money laundering against a firm linked to him. Justice P S Bhati posted the hearing for March 15 after Vadra’s lawyer gave an assurance in the court that he will cooperate with the inquiry.

“Vadra has appeared before the ED on February 12 in pursuance of the direction of the court and has been cooperating in the inquiry”, said his counsel Kuldeep Mathur in the court. Vadra is the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The court then deferred the hearing in the matter and said the stay on arrest of Vadra without court’s permission will continue. During the last hearing on January 21, the court had removed the clause of “No Coercive Action” against Vadra during inquiry but had refused to vacate the stay on his arrest.

The ED had moved the court seeking vacation of the stay order on the grounds that there was neither an FIR lodged in the matter nor any accused named.  The agency had issued summonses to Robert Vadra and his mother and firm’s partner Maureen Vadra for the third time in November last year but none of them had appeared before the ED and instead moved the high court seeking “No Coercive Action” order and stay on arrest.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bikaner land case: Rajasthan HC extends stay on arrest of Robert Vadra, asks him to cooperate with ED
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition