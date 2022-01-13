Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident Live Updates: Three dead; Railways orders probe

Live

Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident Live Updates: As per latest update, some injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri. The accident took place around 5 pm.

Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident Live Updates: Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train were today derailed and overturned near Dohomoni area in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. The visuals from the site showed locals and police carrying out rescue works. According to various reports, three deaths have been confirmed and the toll may rise further. Photos from the site show a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks. The Indian Railways has rushed a relief trian to the spot. As per latest update, some injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri. The accident took place around 5 pm.

“Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM have rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van. High-level Railway Safety inquiry has been ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment. People can call on Railway Helpline numbers – 03612731622, 03612731623,” said Indian Railways.