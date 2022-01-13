Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident Live Updates: Three dead; Railways orders probe

Bikaner-Guwahati Express Accident Live Updates: Several coaches of Bikaner-Guwahati Express train were today derailed and overturned near Dohomoni area in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district. The visuals from the site showed locals and police carrying out rescue works. According to various reports, three deaths have been confirmed and the toll may rise further. Photos from the site show a number of coaches lying sideways down the elevated tracks. The Indian Railways has rushed a relief trian to the spot. As per latest update, some injured passengers were rushed to a hospital in nearby Moynaguri. The accident took place around 5 pm.
“Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 (up) derailed at about 5 pm this evening. 12 coaches have been affected. DRM and ADRM have rushed to the site along with accident relief train and medical van. High-level Railway Safety inquiry has been ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment. People can call on Railway Helpline numbers – 03612731622, 03612731623,” said Indian Railways.
Deeply concerned to hear about the tragic accident of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express in Maynaguri. Senior Officers of the State Government, DM/SP/IG North Bengal are supervising rescue and relief operations. Those injured will receive medical attention, as early as possible. Situation being closely monitored from the State HQs: Mamata Banerjee
Railway Helpline numbers – 03564 255190, 050 34666 and 0361-273162, 2731622, 2731623 Helpline Number, Guwahati: Indian Railways
Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailment Live Updates: Vasundhara Raje expresses grief
Bikaner-Guwahati Express Derailment Live Updates: 15 seriously injured, reports ABP. The news report claimed that those injured are being admitted to nearby government hospitals. Of those injured, 15 are said to be critical.
Following a sudden jerk several bogies overturned, said a passenger.
High-level Railway Safety inquiry ordered in the Guwahati-Bikaner Express 15633 derailment; Railway Helpline numbers – 03612731622, 03612731623: Indian Railways