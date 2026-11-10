The Bihar government on Tuesday approved an increase in dearness allowance (DA) for serving state government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners, providing a festive-season boost ahead of Chhath Puja.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. The revised DA and DR rates will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2026.

According to the Finance Department proposal approved by the Cabinet, employees and pensioners covered under the 7th Pay Commission will see their DA and DR increase from 60% to 63%.

For those covered under the 6th Pay Commission, the rates have been raised from 262% to 269%. Employees and pensioners under the 5th Pay Commission will receive an increase from 483% to 497%.

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A senior Finance Department official said the revised rates would benefit serving state government employees, pensioners and family pensioners covered under the respective pay structures.

Bihar approves career progression scheme for urban local body employees

The Cabinet also approved the implementation of the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme for regular employees of urban local bodies in Bihar.

The proposal, moved by the Urban Development and Housing Department, aims to provide financial advancement to employees who have spent years working in the same post without opportunities for promotion or career progression.

The government expects the move to address a long-standing demand among urban local body employees and improve their motivation, efficiency and commitment towards their responsibilities.

Bihar Ki Beti Startup Challenge to benefit 2,100 female students

In a push to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation among women, the Cabinet approved the Bihar Ki Beti Startup Challenge Scheme.

The initiative aims to help female students in higher educational institutions develop innovative ideas into practical business ventures.

The scheme will cover a maximum of 2,100 students from the current financial year and remain operational for four financial years, from 2026-27 to 2029-30. The government has granted administrative approval of Rs 88.20 crore for its implementation.

Bihar announces PhD fellowship scheme for female students

The Cabinet also cleared the Mukhyamantri Balika PhD Fellowship Scheme to encourage greater participation of women in higher education and research.

The scheme will operate for four financial years, from 2026-27 to 2029-30. According to the approved proposal of the Department of Youth, Employment and Skill Development, the initiative is expected to improve women’s overall enrolment in higher education and provide greater access to research opportunities.

Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission to build technology ecosystem

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the Bihar Artificial Intelligence Mission, aimed at positioning the state as a leading destination for artificial intelligence.

The initiative will seek participation from leading companies and institutions in the AI sector to build an ecosystem focused on technology, innovation and skill development.

The Information Technology Department has selected Singapore-based Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) to support the initiative.

With support from GFTN, the National University of Singapore’s Asian Institute of Digital Finance (NUS-AIDF) and Lynx Foundation, the state will conduct an advanced five-month AI certification programme.

The programme aims to train 7,000 students from STEM and non-STEM backgrounds, including undergraduate and postgraduate students, over five years.

The mission will also establish an AI and quantum-enabled digital sandbox platform called the Aryabhata Technology Observatory through GFTN.

The platform is expected to provide startups, entrepreneurs, students, researchers and government officials with access to artificial intelligence and machine learning APIs, data pipelines, a large language model gateway and cloud-based integrated development environments.

The state will also use GFTN’s 12 global platforms to showcase Bihar to international investors, technology companies and policymakers. These include the Singapore FinTech Festival, Point Zero Forum in Zurich, Black Swan Summit, Bangkok Digital Finance Forum and GFTN Forum Japan.

The Cabinet’s decisions cover a range of areas, from immediate financial relief for government employees and pensioners to career progression, women’s entrepreneurship, higher education and emerging technologies.