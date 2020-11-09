Subhasini Yadav Bihariganj Election Results 2020: Can Subhashini continue legacy of Sharad Yadav?

Subhashini Yadav is Congress candidate from Bihariganj.

Subhashini Yadav Election Result 2020, Bihariganj Subhashini Yadav Election Result 2020: Loktantrik Janata Dal chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Yadav is contesting from the Bihariganj assembly constituency in Madhepura district of Bihar. She is up against Niranjan Kumar Mehta of JDU and Vijay Kumar Singh of LJP.

Subhashini joined the Congress just days before the assembly polls in Bihar. Her fight is expected to be with incumbent Niranjan Kumar Mehta, who had won the Bihariganj constituency by defeating BJP’s Ravindra Charan Yadav in 2015.

In the last assembly polls, the JDU under the leadership of Nitish Kumar had contested the polls with Lalu Prasad’s RJD. Nitish had walked out of the alliance over differences with the central leadership of the BJP. In 2015 election, Niranjan Kumar Mehta had got 78361 votes with 45.26 per cent vote share whereas Ravindra Charan Yadav of BJP got 49108 votes with 28.36 per cent votes. This time, the Congress, which is part of Mahagathbandhan, has fielded Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini from Bihariganj.

The Biharganj assembly constituency is part of the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency, currently held by Dinesh Chandra Yadav of JDU. Subhasini’s father Sharad Yadav had won this parliamentary seat in 2009 when he was in the JDU. Contesting on JDU ticket then, Sharad Yadav had got 370585 votes with 48.99 per cent votes. He had defeated Ravindra Charan Yadav of RJD by over 1.7 lakh votes.

The counting of votes will happen on Tuesday (November 10).