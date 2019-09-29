Bihar weather, rains Live Updates: Patna flooded, more rains likely for next 48 hours

Bihar rains: Heavy rains trigger flood in Patna.

Patna flood 2019, Bihar flood situation, Bihar rain forecast LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in several parts of Bihar have thrown normal life out of gear since Friday. The rains have affected road, rail traffic, healthcare facilities, offices and schools. In capital Patna, which is situated on the bank of river Ganga, several areas including the main chowks of the city were submerged under water on Saturday. Also, Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav and BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy residences resembled marooned islands. The state is receiving heavy rainfall for the last one week. River Ganga and tributaries are flowing above the danger mark at many locations. The Weather department has predicted heavy rainfall in the state till September 30. Nalanda Medical College Hospital in Patna was waterlogged as also that of the Gardanibagh hospital. NMCH is the second largest healthcare facility in Patna. In view of bad weather, the Patna district administration has ordered the closure of all schools till Tuesday. Localities like Rajendra Nagar, Sri Krishnapuri Puri were also affected. The busy Dak Bungalow Chowk was also inundated. Roads near the Biscomaun Bhawan and Gandhi Maidan have also been submerged.

In Uttar Pradesh, as many as 35 people lost their lives in different rain-related incidents, While 25 of them died on Saturday, 10 lost their lives on Friday. The weather department has predicted heavy rain at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

Read More