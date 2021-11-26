Bihar: Vigilance team raids properties linked to Mining minister Janak Ram’s OSD Mrityunjay Kumar; cash, gold biscuits recovered

The team has also traced large amounts of transactions from Ratna Chatterjee's account that were allegedly done by Dhananjay. (Representative image)

A team of Bihar Special Vigilance Unit carried out early morning raids at the premises of Mining Minister Janak Ram’s OSD Mrityunjay Kumar Singh in connection with a disproportionate assets case. According to local media reports, the raids were carried out simultaneously in Patna, Araria and Katihar. The SVU team was led by ASP Sudhir Kumar of Special Surveillance Branch, DSP Vipin Kumar and Inspector Ajay Kumar along with the officials of the local police station. The raids were also conducted at the residence of Dhananjay Kumar, elder brother of Mrityunjay and his alleged friend Ratna Chatterjee.

According to a report in the NBT, Dhananjay, Mrityunjay and his Chatterjee have assets worth crores. According to the report, the team has recovered Rs 30 lakh cash from Chatterjee’s house in Araria alongside gold biscuits. The team has also traced large amounts of transactions from Ratna Chatterjee’s account that were allegedly done by Dhananjay. The teams have also recovered papers of the property spread across Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal.

Mrityunjay Kumar was an officer of the Bihar Administrative Service. It is alleged that he was involved in extensive corruption during his service tenure. A case has been registered against Mrityunjay Kumar under section 12(1)(b) r/w 13(2) PC Act 1988 and 120 (B) of the IPC.

A team raiding the ancestral residence of Mrityunjay Kumar in Araria did not get anything. Mrityunjay’s elder brother Dhananjay is said to be retired from the Railways.

Chatterjee was earlier posted as CDPO but was terminated after being caught red-handed taking a bribe. She was dismissed from the service in 2011, reported ABP.