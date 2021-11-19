Bihar: Vigilance raids at Magadh University vice-chancellor’s premises; Rs 1 crore recovered

the SVU team had recovered a large amount of cash, ornaments and many property papers during the search.

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar Police had carried out searches at the office and residence of Dr Rajendra Prasad, vice-chancellor of Magadh University in connection with a corruption case. The SVU also searched the residence of his assistant Subodh Kumar. According to the police, a case was registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), besides relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Prasad and others.

The police officials said that Prasad is facing allegations of making illegal purchases worth over Rs 20 crore. According to a report in Hindustan, the SVU team had recovered a large amount of cash, ornaments and many property papers during the search. The report claimed that the search team was left stunned after finding piles of notes in the cupboard and had to bring in the cash counting machine.

The SVU team had recovered total cash worth Rs 95 lakh from Prasad’s Bihar and UP residences. The report claimed that foreign currency worth Rs 5 lakh was also recovered which includes pound, dollar, euro and Chinese yen. The SVU team had shared this information with the Customs Department as well as the Passport Office.

According to the report, the police has got their hands on some incriminating evidence which has further brought office bearers of other universities under its radar. The team has also found that Dr. Rajendra Prasad had given Magadh University’s supply contract to M/s XLICT Software Pvt Ltd, Poorva Graphics & Offset and a company of Lucknow while bypassing the tender process. The police have also found that M/s XLICT Software Pvt. Ltd is also a contractor of the Bhimrao Ambedkar University located in Muzaffarpur.