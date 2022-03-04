Bihar: Twelve killed in powerful explosion in Bhagalpur; PM Modi speaks to CM Nitish Kumar

Those injured in the explosion have been admitted to the Mayaganj hospital in the district.

At least 12 people were killed in a powerful explosion that rocked Bihar’s Bhagalpur district at around 11.30 pm last night. Several people were reportedly injured in what residents described as a powerful explosion that shattered the glass windows and walls of nearby houses. At least three neighbouring houses were reduced to rubble. The intensity of the blast was such that it was heard even 15kms away from the accident site.

According to DNA, at least 12 people died and several got injured in the explosion. The blast happened in a house in Kajwali Chak village that comes under Tatarpur police station of Bhagalpur. Though the exact cause of the blast is not known, Bhagalpur range DIG Sujit Kumar said that either manufacturing of country-made crude bombs or illegal fire-crackers may have caused the accident.

“The explosion may have taken place during the illegal manufacturing of country-made crude bombs. There is also a possibility that the alleged persons could be making crackers. As the nature of the blast was so intense, we believe that the quantity of the explosives was very high,” said Kumar.

He said that the police are in the process of recording the statement of the injured to ascertain the nature of explosives and the FSL team has been called in to collect the samples from the site.

Bhagalpur DM Subrat Kumar Sen said that an investigation is underway in the case and prima facie it appears that the family was involved in making firecrackers. Those injured in the explosion have been admitted to the Mayaganj hospital in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief over the incident. “The news of the loss of life due to the blast in Bhagalpur, Bihar is painful. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation related to the incident was also discussed with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims,” said PM Modi.

बिहार के भागलपुर में धमाके से हुई जनहानि की खबर पीड़ा देने वाली है। मैं घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। घटना से जु़ड़े हालातों पर मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी से भी बात हुई। प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्यों में लगा हुआ है, और पीड़ितों को हर संभव सहायता दी जा रही है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2022

An operation to clear the debris and pull out bodies that may have been trapped under it is underway.