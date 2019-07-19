Bihar: Three beaten to death in Saran on suspicion of cattle theft

Three persons were beaten to death by a mob in Saran district of Bihar on suspicion of cattle theft.

Saran lynching: Three people were reportedly beaten to death by a violent mob in Bihar’s Saran district on the suspicion of cattle theft. According to news agency ANI, the incident took place in Baniyapur village on Friday morning. Police said that they reached the crime scene as soon as they learned about the killings and took control of the situation.

Police said that bodies of the deceased persons have been sent for autopsy and an investigation is underway.

According to multiple media reports, locals caught three men at around 4:30 am on suspicion that they were trying to steal cattle. The three men were from a neighbouring village and moving around with a cow in a pick-up van in Baniyapur village. They were beaten brutally by the villagers who claimed that there were four persons but one managed to flee.

When police reached the village, they rushed the three to a hospital in Chhapra where doctors declared them brought dead.

“The three were beaten up by the villagers in a fit of rage. Investigation in the case is underway,” police told ANI.