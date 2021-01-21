Bihar Teachers’ Protest: Tejashwi Yadav’s phone conversation with miffed Patna DM has gone viral – here’s why

Tejashwi Yadav, who had arrived at Eco Park in Patna to support the protesting teachers, was informed that the administration has denied permission to them for a sit-in at their planned venue.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav is again in the news after his phone conversation video with Patna DM went viral on social media. Yadav, who had arrived at Eco Park in Patna to support the protesting teachers, was informed that the administration has denied permission to them for a sit-in at their planned venue. Upset with this, Tejashwi Yadav dialled Patna District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, requesting him to grant permission for the protest.

Yadav told the DM that the teachers were lathi-charged and their food was also thrown away. Yadav then asked the DM if the teachers will have to take permission from the administration on a daily basis for staging the protest. Yadav then said that he will WhatsApp the application to him and requested the DM to grant permission. The DM can be heard saying that he will look into the matter. To this, Tejashwi Yadav asked when the permission will be granted? This angered the DM as he shot back saying, “By when meaning? You haven’t sent the application and are questioning me.”

However, Tejashwi Yadav did not lose his composure. He politely replied to the DM, “Hum Tejashwi Yadav bol rahe hai, DM sahab” (I am Tejashwi Yadav speaking, DM sir). The unravelling of the caller’s identity brought a sudden change in the DM’s tone as he politely replied, “Achha, sir, sir” and the protesting teachers burst into laughter hearing this.

Yadav then requested the DM to grant permission as early as possible, failing which he will spend the night at Eco Park with the teachers. Yadav later informed on his Twitter that he left only after leading the teachers to their planned protest venue as permission was granted by the administration for the same.

Thousands of teaching aspirants in Bihar have been protesting for the last two years for getting their due appointment. The issue is related to the recruitment of around 94,000 state government teachers who had cleared mandatory Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2019 but were not given an appointment letter.