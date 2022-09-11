Bihar: Students’ admit cards have photos of PM Modi, MS Dhoni – Varsity orders probe

Several examinees from various districts of Bihar had admit cards which had photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan. The admit cards were issued to Bachelors Degree third year students in colleges at the Madhubani, Samastipur and Begusarai districts, PTI reported.

All colleges are affiliated to the Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga.

Reacting to the incident, Mushtaq Ahmed, the university’s registrar said that an inquiry has been ordered and students have been issued show-cause notices.

“A serious note has been taken of the anomalies which have come to light through social media. An inquiry has been ordered and the students concerned have been issued show cause notices. An FIR may also be lodged,” Ahmed said, as quoted by PTI.

He also said that the admit cards were issued online and students themselves had to upload photographs and other details.

“Students were supposed to upload photographs and other details which were processed by our data centre for preparing admit cards. Some of them seem to have engaged in irresponsible mischief,” said the registrar, adding that, “Exemplary action will be taken after an investigation. The episode gives the university a bad name. Misuse of photographs of the PM and the governor are also a grave matter.”

The incident brings back memories of another blooper that was reported from Muzaffarpur when an admit card of a student had showed the names of Bollywood actors Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi, who were marked as mother and father in the columns which had asked for the candidate’s parents’ names. The actors are not married to each other.