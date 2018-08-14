Bihar shocker: Under Secretary shot dead in Patna; assailants barged into his house
Bihar shocker: Under Secretary shot dead in Patna; assailants barged into his house
A senior official of Patna Secretariat was shot dead this morning in his house.
By: FE Online |
Published: August 14, 2018 11:39 AM
A senior official of Patna Secretariat was shot dead this morning in his house. An under Secretary in Patna Secretariat, he was shot at by unidentified assailants who barged into his house this morning, news agency ANI reported. The official was soon taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.