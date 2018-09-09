Bihar shocker! Three lynched in Begusarai over suspicion of kidnapping minor

In yet another shocking case of lynching, this time reported from Bihar, three men were beaten to death by a violent mob in Begusarai on Friday merely on suspicion that they were planning to abduct a girl. According to a report in The Indian Express, a gang of three men had barged into a classroom of a government-run primary school in Narayanpipar village when a teacher was teaching a combined batch of 50 students from Class 1 to 5. The tutor identified as Nima Kumari said that she was checking the homework notebooks of students when one of them pulled out a country-made pistol and pointed at her and asked for a Class 5 girl.

Nima said that she was so nervous that she couldn’t speak anything and only managed to gesture to children to leave the class. She said when a few children raised an alarm, some villagers arrived in the school to her rescue.

“He pointed the pistol at my head. I was so nervous that I could not speak, but barely managed to gesture to the children to leave the class,” the teacher told The Sunday Express.

“While the three men kept arguing with me, some of the children raised an alarm. Some villagers, who were cutting grass nearby, were the first to react,” Nima added.

The daily said that while the one from the gang was identified as history-sheeter Mukesh Mahto, the two others were recognised as Bouna Singh and Heera Singh. Police said that the three were later caught by a mob and beaten to death for allegedly trying to abduct a girl (11) from the school. No FIR has been lodged so far, the report said.

The report said that some villagers claimed that the three tried to bully the locals and Mukesh brandished the pistol at them. But the crowd overpowered Mukhesh and beaten him using wooden sticks and cricks outside the school. Bouna and Heera were caught and locked inside a classroom before being lynched, villagers said according to the report in the daily.

Begusarai SP Aditya Kumar, who on Saturday visited the school, said that the five cops from the Chhorahi outpost had rushed to the crime scene after they learned about the incident but couldn’t save the three as there were some 4,000-5,000 people.

“All three men died on the way to hospital,” the official said.

Aditya informed that Chhorahi outpost in-charge Sintu Kumar Jha has been suspended for dereliction of duty, adding that the trio had gone to the school with an intention to abduct a girl. “Since they asked the name of the girl, their abduction motive was clear. We will now investigate why they wanted to abduct her.” Police are collecting video footage from local residents, he said.