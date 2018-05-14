Bihar shocker: Sleeves of women candidates ‘cut off’ in full public view, officials cite examination norms

Women aspirants appearing for the nursing entrance exam conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCWCEB) in Muzaffarpur district were left embarrassed when the sleeves of their dresses were cut off by officials present at an examination centre. According to PTI, sleeves of their dresses were snipped off for failing to adhere to the examination norms.

As per the reports, candidates who had worn full sleeve dresses were identified and sleeves of the dress were removed in ‘full public view’ using scissors and blades.

The footage of the incident was aired by local news channels and sparked outrage by locals and parents. District Education Officer Lalan Prasad Singh said that candidates were advised not to wear full sleeve dress while coming to the examination centre for writing their paper.

Singh said that the footage showed that staff at a public school were cutting off the sleeves of dresses following which an inquiry was ordered by the education department. He said that the department has blacklisted the school.

“The education department conducted an inquiry into the incident and barred the school from holding competitive exams in future,” Singh said, adding that the official who served as the exam superintendent has also been barred for life.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is responsible for conducting various exams for admissions in various professional courses.

The applications were invited for Staff Grade A Nursing and Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) diploma courses. Qualified candidates will be give admission to Polytechnic colleges across the state.

Recently, the NEET had issued a set of guidelines for both male and female candidates. According to the new guidelines, female aspirants with light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons, salwar, trouser, slippers, sandals with low heels are allowed at at the examination centres. It said that shoes for the female candidate are not allowed.