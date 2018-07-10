Bihar shocker! RJD leader’s beheaded body recovered in Nalanda, family alleges role of party colleague

The beheaded body of an abducted Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) worker has been recovered by the police from Khudaganh in Nalanda district. The deceased man has been identified as Kailash Paswan. The 48-year-old leader was general secretary of RJD’s Nawada district unit.

A report in The Indian Express said that Paswan was kidnapped on July 6 and his body was found a day later. Initially, the police had failed to identify him but later his identity was disclosed on the basis of the clothes and belongings recovered from his body.

Nalanda police said that Paswan’s dead body was found under a bridge over the Paimar river in Khudaganj area of the district. According to the police, family members have alleged that Paswan was abducted by one of his party colleagues from Nawada. They said that Chhotu Gupta, an RJD leader of Buchchi village in Nardiganj of Nawada, had taken Paswan for a panchayat meeting in his vehicle. It was from there that Paswan was kidnapped, the deceased leader’s family told police.

Paswan’s son Sanjay Kumar said that he had lodged a kidnapping case with the Town Police station on July 8. Police confirmed that a small-time RJD leader has been named in the case, but no arrests have been made so far.

Paswan’s family also suspect the role of two women in the murder case. They alleged that while one is working with an NGO, the second one claims that she was Paswan’s second wife. However, they have not been named in the police complaint.

“As the body was found in Nalanda, the murder case would be lodged there and the investigation can be transferred to us later. The RJD leader’s son has named Chhotu Gupta in the kidnapping case,” Town police station in-charge Anjani Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the RJD has said that leaders working in the field are being targeted. He said that the government should order a detailed investigation into the case.

“This is the third case of the murder of an RJD leader in the last six months. The police need to conduct a detailed investigation beyond the enmity theory. Political leaders working in the field are being increasingly targeted of late,” RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewary said.