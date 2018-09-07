Bihar shocker! Retired commissioner, wife murdered at Patna residence; probe on

The police have recovered bodies of an 82-year-old retired commissioner and his wife from their residence. (Source: ANI)

In a shocking incident reported from Bihar, the police have recovered bodies of an 82-year-old retired commissioner and his wife from their residence in Buddha Colony near state capital Patna. The deceased has been identified as Harendra Prasad and had retired as a commissioner in the Irrigation Department. According to the details provided by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manu Maharaj, the couple was found lying in the drawing room of their home.

He said that prima facie the case seems to be one of murder. Maharaj added that injury marks were found on both the bodies. “It’s murder. We’ve suspicions about several people. We are investigating & we’ll solve it soon,” he added.

The incident came to light when the bodies were discovered by the couple’s relatives. They were then rushed to the hospital but were declared dead upon arrival.

The police have informed couple’s children who do not live in Patna but are expected to arrive shortly. Family members have told the police the retired commissioner had two wives and was living with one of his wives at his residence in Patna’s posh Buddha Colony area. Investigating officials are believed to be probing all possible angles including that of a family dispute that may have led to the murder.

They have reportedly detained four people including the deceased couple’s driver and domestic help.