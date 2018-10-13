Bihar shocker: Police officer killed in late night encounter with criminals

The shootout began after the police received some information about the presence of local gangster Dinesh Muni’s men in the area. (Pic: ANI Tweet)

A 32-year-old police officer died in an encounter with criminals on late night Friday in Khagaria district of Bihar, ANI reported. The shootout began after the police received some information about the presence of local gangster Dinesh Muni’s men in the area.

Acting on the tip-off, Pasraha SHO Ashish Kumar raided the suspected place to nab the criminals. However, the gangsters started firing at the police. The gun battle took place in Salarpur area — which is known to be a hiding place for gangsters in the region.

During the encounter, Ashish Kumar was hit by the bullets. Kumar was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead. According to a report in The Hindu, Kumar was shot at by criminals in the same place before. But he had survived. News agency ANI reported that a criminal from Dinesh Muni gang has been arrested but others managed to flee the spot.

“Pasraha Station House Office Ashish Kumar Singh was killed late Friday night in the encounter,” Khagaria Superintendent of Police Minu Kumari said.

Meanwhile, the president of Bihar Police Association, Mritunjay Kumar has demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the victim’s family.