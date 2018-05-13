Bihar shocker! Gangrape video goes viral; police hunt for suspects, seek public help

A video of four men gangraping a woman has reportedly gone viral in Bihar. Police have sprung into action to nab the culprits and are seeking people’s help.

As per reports, police have little clue about the accused involved in the gangrape. In the video, the girl is seen begging the four men to leave her. It is, however, not clear when and where the incident happened. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, nobody has come forward with a complaint or any information regarding the crime.

After receiving the video on WhatsApp on Friday, Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra registered an FIR and launched a drive to nab the suspects. As per the video, the language used by the accused indicated they belonged to Magadh region comprising Gaya and other districts.

The FIR has been lodged with the Kotwali police station in Gaya district under Section 376 (rape), Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 67 (transmitting sexual explicit in electronic form) of the Indian Penal Code, reports say.

Meanwhile, in order to nab the culprits, police have circulated pictures of the five suspects among all station house officers (SHOs), chowkidars and people’s representatives. Police have also urged people to help identify the alleged rapists. The CID has also been directed to assist the police in the investigation.

This shocking incident comes just days after a girl was molested by eight men in broad daylight in Bihar’s Jehanabad. The video showed the gang of men misbehaving with the girl even as she continued to plead with them to stop. The entire incident was caught on camera by someone believed to be part of the same gang. The matter caught the attention of police after the video of the horror went viral on social media. Police said it received no complaint in this regard but acted on its own. According to police, the incident took place on or before April 28.