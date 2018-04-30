Bihar shame! Girl molested in broad daylight in Jehanabad, minor among four held

Bihar IG (Patna zone) Nayyar Hasnain Khan

In a shocking incident reported from Bihar’s Jehanabad, a video showing a girl, presumably a minor, being molested by a gang of eight men in broad daylight has gone viral. The video shows the gang of men misbehaving with the girl even as she continued to plead with them to stop. The entire incident was caught on camera by someone believed to be part of the same gang.

The matter caught the attention of the police after the video of the horror went viral on social media. The police said it received no complaint in this regard but acted on its own. Four people have been arrested so far in relation to the crime, Bihar IG (Patna zone) Nayyar Hasnain Khan, told reporters on Monday, adding that a minor is among the four accused arrested. At least three other accused are missing and police said that a search is underway to nab them.

The horrific incident was filmed by the miscreants and was later uploaded on social media which has now gone viral. IG Khan said that three of the four arrested accused are 18 years old and one is a minor. He said that the girl is believed to be a minor and police is taking help of women officials to record her statement.

According to him, the incident had taken place on or before April 28, when the police received the video. He said that police was informed about the video on Saturday night and on Sunday a SIT was formed to investigate the matter. He said that within 24 hours, four accused were taken into custody.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the case. Faces of two people have been matched with people in the video and other two were making the clip. Other 4-5 people have been named by them,” he said. He added that the mobile phone and a bike have been seized by the police.

In the video, the miscreants can be seen molesting the girl. They also dragged and attempted to undress her while she screamed and pleaded before the boys.

In Jehanabad, an FIR was filed against unidentified miscreants under Section 376 and 511 of IPC and Section 8 of the POCSO Act.

Jehanabad is 48 km south to Patna. The incident highlights how the morale of miscreants are running high and have no fear of the law. The incident comes in the backdrop of rising cases of crime against women in various parts of the country.