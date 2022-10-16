scorecardresearch
Written by India News Desk
Bihar: Seven dead as boat capsizes in Ganga
Image for representation.

Seven people died at the confluence of Ganges and Barandi rivers in Katihar district of Bihar, news agency PTI reported, citing officials. The incident had taken place on Saturday.

Katihar District Magistrate Ujjain Mishra said that the boat was carrying 10 passengers, all of whom were agricultural labourers.

While three persons swam to safety, the remaining seven went missing, Mishra said. The bodies were recovered from the river following a search operation that took place throughout the night with help of local divers and NDRF personnel.

Also Read: Assam boat capsize: Body of Dhubri circle officer recovered from Brahmaputra River after three days

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the incident and announced ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

