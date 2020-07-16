Bihar: Rs 260-crore Sattarghat bridge collapses 29 days after being inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar

The collapse of the bridge, which has disconnected the districts of Muzaffarpur and Motihari, has brought Nitish under intense fire from the opposition parties in Bihar. (Pic- Tejashwi Yadav/Twitter)

Bihar bridge collapse: A portion of the Sattarghat bridge on Gandak river in Bihar collapsed less than a month after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The bridge was inaugurated on June 16 but collapsed just 29 days later on July 15. The bridge, which couldn’t survive a month, was built over eight years at the cost of Rs 264 crore.

Reports say that the bridge collapsed after the water flow increased in the river due to incessant rainfall over the last few days. However, questions have been raised on the quality of the newly-built bridge which was supposed to be strong enough to survive many such spells of rainfall or monsoon.

The collapse of the bridge, which has disconnected the districts of Muzaffarpur and Motihari, has brought Nitish under intense fire from the opposition parties in Bihar. Former Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked Nitish to clarify whether he inaugurated the bridge ahead of time for his speech. He also demanded that the builder and the company that built the bridge be blacklisted immediately.

In a series of tweets, the principal opposition party leader alleged massive corruption in the construction of the bridge and said: “The Sattarghat bridge of Gopalganj, built at cost of Rs 263.47 crore in 8 years, was inaugurated by Nitish ji on June 16. Today (Wednesday), the bridge collapsed – 29 days later. Beware! If someone calls it corruption of Nitish ji.”

263 करोड़ से 8 साल में बना लेकिन मात्र 29 दिन में ढ़ह गया पुल। संगठित भ्रष्टाचार के भीष्म पितामह नीतीश जी इस पर एक शब्द भी नहीं बोलेंगे और ना ही साइकिल से रेंज रोवर की सवारी कराने वाले भ्रष्टाचारी सहपाठी पथ निर्माण मंत्री को बर्खास्त करेंगे। बिहार में चारों तरफ लूट ही लूट मची है। pic.twitter.com/EIcQYPEHn8 — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) July 16, 2020

“Bhishma Pitamah of organised corruption, Nitish ji, will neither say a word on this nor will he sack the corrupt Minister of Construction. Loot has been going on all around Bihar,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

Bihar Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav has, however, said that the approach slab that has collapsed is two km away from main Sattarghat Bridge. “No damages have been caused to any bridge. Just the approach slab of a minor bridge has collapsed,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.