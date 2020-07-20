Bihar records 1,076 new cases: COVID-19 tally climbs to 27,455; death toll reaches 187

A medic collects a sample from a woman for COVID-19 test at a collection centre, during the total lockdown, in Patna, Bihar. (Courtesy: PTI Photo)

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Bihar climbed to 187, with eight more fatalities reported on Monday, while 1,076 fresh cases pushed the state’s tally to 27,455, a health department bulletin said.

Of the eight deaths, two were reported from East Champaran and one each from Begusarai, Bhojpur, Purnea, Sheikhpura, Siwan and Vaishali districts, the bulletin said.

So far, Patna has recorded the highest number of 28 deaths.

Patna district tops the COVID-19 tally with 3,894 cases, followed by Bhagalpur (1,699), Muzaffarpur (1,156), Siwan (1,107), Nalanda (1,097) and Begusarai (1,090).

The recovery rate in the state was 63.87 per cent and till date 17,535 people have recovered, 938 of them in the last 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 active cases on Monday is 9,732, the bulletin said.

So far, 3.88 lakh samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, the office and residence of the Banka Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) has been declared as containment zone and sealed for 72 hours after the SDPO and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Gupta said.