Bihar receives investment proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore

Investment proposals worth Rs 1,000 crore were received at an investors’ meet attended today by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, an official release said. The proposals received at the meet, held in Mumbai and organized by Bihar Investment Promotion Board, included a biscuit manufacturing unit of Britannia and PVC pipe factory of Prince Pipes and Fittings Pvt. Ltd., the statement said. The projects were worth around Rs 1,000 crore, it said. Other proposals included low-cost housing by Ashoka Buildcon and XRBIA, while the CEO of Jupiter Hospitals Ajay Thakar came up with the offer of setting up an eye hospital in Bihar on the lines of the renwned Sankara Nethralaya at Chennai, the release said.

J M Financials came up with tips to enable the Bihar government borrow money from the market at low interest rates at the meet, the release added. Those who attended the investors’ meet included state Investment Commissioner R S Srivastava, Britannia’s Managing Director Varun Berry, Prince Pipe’s Chairman Jayant Chedha, Ashok Buildcon’s Executive Director Milapraj Bansal, XRBIA’s Chairman Rahul Nahar, Star TV India’s CEO Uday Shankar, J M Financial’s Chairman Nimesh Kampani, RBL Bank’s MD Vishvwaveer Ahuja and former Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India Anand Sinha.