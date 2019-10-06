Dengue outbreak in Bihar: 900 cases reported after severe floods, Patna worst hit

Bihar witnessed an unprecedented spell of rains that badly affected its capital city – Patna. (PTI)

After severe floods, Bihar has been hit by a dengue outbreak with over 900 cases coming to light till Sunday. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar today informed that that vector density of mosquitoes is increasing and multiple teams have been deployed to spray chemicals in the capital city.

He, however, said that there was no indication of an outbreak of the vector-borne disease in Patna. “According to a team of experts from the National Institute of Malaria Research and Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences-Patna, there is no indication of an outbreak of the vector-borne disease in Patna,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sanjay Kumar, Principal Secy, Health, Bihar: The team of experts has also told us that vector density of mosquitoes is increasing. 24 teams are spraying ‘Temefos’ in Patna to kill mosquitoes. Till now, 900 cases of dengue have come to light in the state, incl 640 cases in Patna. pic.twitter.com/Rg1sj6KuE6 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

However, the team has confirmed that the vector density of mosquitoes is on a rise. “The team of experts has also told us that the vector density of mosquitoes is increasing. 24 teams are spraying ‘Temefos’ in Patna to kill mosquitoes. Till now, 900 cases of dengue have come to light in the state, incl 640 cases in Patna,” the principal secretary said.

In the last couple of weeks, Bihar witnessed an unprecedented spell of rains that badly affected its capital city – Patna. The water breached the normal level entered into homes in the heart of city. Reports suggest that the authorities have engaged heavy-duty pumps to flush out water from the worst-affected localities such as Rajendra Nagar, Kankar Bagh, and Pataliputra Colony.

According to PTI, medical camps have been set up at 29 puja marquees in Patna. Apart from this, 12 medical teams have also been formed to treat people. The district authorities have formed seventeen teams for the sprinkling of bleaching powder in different parts of the city. The authorities have also deployed 12 e-rickshaw teams to spread awareness about precautions to prevent the spread of an epidemic.